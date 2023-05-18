Milton C. Ault III Purchases 5,000 Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 182,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,382. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ault Alliance Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AULT opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.
About Ault Alliance
