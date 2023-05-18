Milton C. Ault III Buys 400,000 Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 400,000 shares of Ault Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,262,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,634.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ault Alliance Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AULT opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

About Ault Alliance

Ault Alliance, Inc owns and manages a data center, and provides mission-critical products for the defense and aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical and biopharma, and textile industries. It operates through the following segments: GWW, TurnOnGreen, Ault Alliance, Crypto-Currency, Real Estate, Ault Disruptive, and Holding Company.

