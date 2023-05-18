Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,219,570.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,689,203.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $1,257,299.44.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $1,282,624.60.

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $1,337,495.78.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $1,358,083.24.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40.

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,459,814.58.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.8 %

Atlassian stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.06. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,690,000 after buying an additional 369,851 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

