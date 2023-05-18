MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 12,046 Shares

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,502.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06.
- On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:CMU opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.
Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 38.2% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 258,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 71,574 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 114.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 96,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
