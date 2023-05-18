Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) versus Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Head to Head Survey

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mexus Gold US and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 4 3 0 2.43

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $2.64, indicating a potential upside of 45.70%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.58 million N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.67 $24.58 million $0.09 20.13

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Risk & Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -126.36% Copper Mountain Mining 7.31% -8.37% -3.71%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

