Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Andrew Bosworth Sells 8,032 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,140,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,147,916. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

