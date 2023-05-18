MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Up 0.9%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 4,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

