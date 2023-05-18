McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.04. 793,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,644. The stock has a market cap of $213.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average of $274.51.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

