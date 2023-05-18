Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 5%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. 29,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 182,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MTLS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Materialise Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $522.18 million, a P/E ratio of 294.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Institutional Trading of Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.65 million for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Materialise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $4,938,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Materialise by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

