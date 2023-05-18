Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shares of Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) dropped 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Mastermind Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc engages in the provision of marketing services. Its programs include creating and managing digital content, designing websites, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising and communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

