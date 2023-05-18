Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,878 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.7% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $528,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,284. The stock has a market cap of $367.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

