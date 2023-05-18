MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several research firms have commented on HZO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

MarineMax Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $628.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.