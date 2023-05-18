MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.
Several research firms have commented on HZO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MarineMax stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $628.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.45.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
