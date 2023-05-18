Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.48.
About Marin Software
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.