Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.48.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

