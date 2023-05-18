Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

