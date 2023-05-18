Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1327 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Mapfre’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Mapfre Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MPFRY opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

About Mapfre

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

