Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1327 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Mapfre’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Mapfre Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MPFRY opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.
About Mapfre
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapfre (MPFRY)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.