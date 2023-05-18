Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,488. The company has a market cap of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Bridge Capital
In related news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,319 shares of company stock worth $51,361 in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.