Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,488. The company has a market cap of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.75%.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,319 shares of company stock worth $51,361 in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

