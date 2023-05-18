Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,660 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 72.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

