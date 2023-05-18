Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,119,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 1,232,740 shares.The stock last traded at $51.94 and had previously closed at $52.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGA. Barclays lifted their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 121.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Magna International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Magna International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Magna International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

