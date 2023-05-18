Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Increased by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 7.4% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.25. 1,298,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.