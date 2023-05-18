MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $35,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,040 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,350. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

