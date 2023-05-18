Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,538,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,360 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.