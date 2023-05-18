Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.
Lyft Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,538,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.74.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
