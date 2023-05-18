LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Cut to $1.00

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $3.80 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LumiraDx Price Performance

LumiraDx stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 91,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.93. LumiraDx has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LumiraDx

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $41.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 3,369.09% and a negative net margin of 291.10%. Research analysts expect that LumiraDx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMDX. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at $14,600,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in LumiraDx by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,737,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 8,032,616 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LumiraDx by 36,072.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

