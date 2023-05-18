LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Given Maintains Rating at 500.com

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LMDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $3.80 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
LumiraDx Stock Performance
LumiraDx stock remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 77,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LumiraDx
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,600,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,613 shares in the last quarter.
About LumiraDx
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
