LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Given Maintains Rating at 500.com

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Given Maintains Rating

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDXGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LMDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $3.80 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LumiraDx Stock Performance

LumiraDx stock remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 77,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 3,369.09% and a negative net margin of 291.10%. As a group, analysts expect that LumiraDx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LumiraDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,600,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,613 shares in the last quarter.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

