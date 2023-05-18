Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

