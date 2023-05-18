Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.41 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.2 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $372.22 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

