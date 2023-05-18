LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LXU. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded LSB Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of LSB Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

LXU traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 380,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $714.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.50. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LSB Industries by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 192.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

