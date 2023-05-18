Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) Insider Acquires £75,000.25 in Stock

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) insider Andrew Peter Harrison bought 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £75,000.25 ($93,949.96).

LON:LORD traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 65 ($0.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,109,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,244. Lords Group Trading plc has a 1-year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.75. The firm has a market cap of £105.63 million and a PE ratio of 1,715.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

