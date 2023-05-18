Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 710,177 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,460,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,177 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $208,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after acquiring an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 541,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

