Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 449,540 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,540 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $124,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,548 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 109.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,855,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 970,614 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.79. 3,066,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.22 and its 200 day moving average is $146.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

