Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 4,182,918 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4,081.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182,918 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $87,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,516,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,758,000 after acquiring an additional 645,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,788,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 191,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $20.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,275. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.