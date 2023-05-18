Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,385 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $116,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $213.49. 266,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $219.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

