Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $149.67 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 349,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.91. 831,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.