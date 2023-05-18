Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $158,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.12. 1,275,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

