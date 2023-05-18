Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127,946 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.31% of Marathon Petroleum worth $170,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

MPC stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.99. 1,403,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,620. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.