Loop Capital Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $125.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $241,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $98,706,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,268,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

