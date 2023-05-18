Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.53

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.53 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.08). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 307,328 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £321.29 million, a P/E ratio of 461.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

