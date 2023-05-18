Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.18.

Logan Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 117.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 70.14%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

