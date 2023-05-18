loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 48,914 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,533.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
loanDepot Stock Performance
LDI stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. On average, research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
