loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 48,914 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,533.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. On average, research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 281.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 64.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 39.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

