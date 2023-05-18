LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Trading Down 2.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
