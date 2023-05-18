LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

