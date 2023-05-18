Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.5 %

LAC stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.45. The company had a trading volume of 308,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,909. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.04.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.34) by C$0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.6899096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.