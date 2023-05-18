Lisa Butler Sells 10,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $224,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $180,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $375,919.48.

Vertex Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.90, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 624.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,858,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,345,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,929,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.