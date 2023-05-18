Linear (LINA) Price Up 0% This Week

Linear (LINA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $104.90 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

