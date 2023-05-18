Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP David P. Strauss Sells 2,194 Shares

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LIN opened at $365.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

