Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.7% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LIN traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.23. The stock had a trading volume of 189,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.68 and its 200 day moving average is $339.38. The firm has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

