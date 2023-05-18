Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Director Acquires $200,025.76 in Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

