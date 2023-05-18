LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Cut to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 90,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $268,348.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,609,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,444,460.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 264,066 shares of company stock worth $1,744,368. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

