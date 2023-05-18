Lifesci Capital Weighs in on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CALT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

CALT opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $628.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.55. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

