Lifesci Capital Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IRON. Raymond James began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

