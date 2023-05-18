Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 25,285 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 25,285 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $34,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware Trading Down 0.7 %

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMW traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $124.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,336. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

