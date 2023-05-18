Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 13,700 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.66. 1,527,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,776. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average of $135.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

